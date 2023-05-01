Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana Hosts 2023 Galley Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    NAS Oceana Hosts 2023 Galley Competition

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    230420-N-AC802-1103 Virginia Beach, Va. (April 20, 2023) A culinary specialist adds finishing touches to an entree during a cooking competition onboard Naval Air Station Oceana April 20, 2023. NAS Oceana's Hornet's Nest Galley hosted the event for culinary specialists from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 10:45
    Photo ID: 7779136
    VIRIN: 230420-N-AC802-1103
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    NAS Oceana Hosts 2023 Galley Competition
    NAS Oceana Hosts 2023 Galley Competition

    TAGS

    NAS Oceana
    Culinary Specialist
    CNRMA
    Cooking Competition
    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

