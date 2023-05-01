NAS Oceana Hosts 2023 Galley Competition

230420-N-AC802-1129 Virginia Beach, Va. (April 20, 2023) Sailors prepare a meal during a cooking competition onboard Naval Air Station Oceana April 20, 2023. NAS Oceana's Hornet's Nest Galley hosted the event for culinary specialists from Navy Region Mid-Atlantic installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)
