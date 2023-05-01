Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics

Sgt. 1st Class Lewis Roderick, MND-SE National Support Element, receives preliminary marksmanship instruction on the M17 pistol during Regulator Week in Naples, Italy. Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.

