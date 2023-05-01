Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics

Sgt. Luke Besso, Joint Forces Command – Naples, gives some pointers to Staff Sgt. Jourdain Smithson, Multinational Division - Southeast G2, at the M17 pistol qualification range during Regulator Week in Naples, Italy. Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.

