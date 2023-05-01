Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics [Image 7 of 7]

    Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Sgt. Luke Besso, Joint Forces Command – Naples, gives some pointers to Staff Sgt. Jourdain Smithson, Multinational Division - Southeast G2, at the M17 pistol qualification range during Regulator Week in Naples, Italy. Dozens of U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO units in Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Romania and Spain participated in the week-long event to get up to date on Army training, medical and administrative requirements.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 10:48
    Photo ID: 7779125
    VIRIN: 230419-A-QI808-1595
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    This work, Regulator Week: Taking care of the basics [Image 7 of 7], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

