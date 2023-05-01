Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Best Leader Competition [Image 16 of 16]

    Medical Readiness Command, Best Leader Competition

    GERMANY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson (far right) with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center perform a simulated medical evacuation during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany April 18, 2023. U.S., German, and Polish medics participate in the competition, which includes foreign badge events (Norwegian Foot March and Polish Marksmanship Badge). The U.S. Army winners of this competition will go on to represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition to be held in late May. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Best Leader Competition [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    BMEDDAC
    BLC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

