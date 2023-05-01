Medical Readiness Command, Best Leader Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson (far left) with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Pfc. Gantt (center), and Spc. Koudougou (far right) performs a simulated medical evacuation during the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany April 18, 2023. U.S., German, and Polish medics participate in the competition, which includes foreign badge events (Norwegian Foot March and Polish Marksmanship Badge). The U.S. Army winners of this competition will go on to represent Medical Readiness Command, Europe at the 2023 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition to be held in late May. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

