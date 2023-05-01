A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement moored at Station South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. The station’s response boats are used to carry out missions throughout southern Texas such as law enforcement, living marine resources enforcement and search & rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 00:38 Photo ID: 7778557 VIRIN: 221115-G-VY010-2010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.6 MB Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island assets [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.