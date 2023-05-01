Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island assets [Image 6 of 8]

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island assets

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement moored at Station South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022. The station’s response boats are used to carry out missions throughout southern Texas such as law enforcement, living marine resources enforcement and search & rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 00:38
    Photo ID: 7778555
    VIRIN: 221115-G-VY010-2031
    Resolution: 5891x3919
    Size: 12.9 MB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station South Padre Island assets [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Texas
    South Padre Island
    Station South Padre Island

