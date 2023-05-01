Rows of okonomiyaki, a Japanese savory, pancake-like dish containing eggs, cabbage, pork, and topped with condiments like onions, and pickled ginger, among others, cooks atop a grill at the Sagamihara ‘Giant Kite festival’ May 4th, 2023. This food stall, one of nearly 100 total at the festival, serve traditional carnival-like choices for visiting patrons. Stalls range from selling okonomiyaki, to yakitori (grilled chicken on a skewer), to even ones that sell masks and toys for children, and shooting galleries, similar to fairs back in the United States. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara, by Patrick Ciccarone