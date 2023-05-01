Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara [Image 5 of 5]

    'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Rows of okonomiyaki, a Japanese savory, pancake-like dish containing eggs, cabbage, pork, and topped with condiments like onions, and pickled ginger, among others, cooks atop a grill at the Sagamihara ‘Giant Kite festival’ May 4th, 2023. This food stall, one of nearly 100 total at the festival, serve traditional carnival-like choices for visiting patrons. Stalls range from selling okonomiyaki, to yakitori (grilled chicken on a skewer), to even ones that sell masks and toys for children, and shooting galleries, similar to fairs back in the United States. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    Engineers
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Travel
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Festivals

