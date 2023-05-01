'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara

Festivalgoers enjoy food, games, and the springtime weather at Sagamihara's 'Giant Kite festival,' May 4th, 2023. This was the first time in over three years that the festival was able to take place, a pause in the festivities due to the spread of the Coronavirus. During the celebration, patrons from all over Japan come to the Sagamihara area to view the massive kites, sometimes weighing up to one ton and spanning 48-feet-wide, take to the sky. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

