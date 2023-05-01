Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara

    'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Festivalgoers enjoy food, games, and the springtime weather at Sagamihara's 'Giant Kite festival,' May 4th, 2023. This was the first time in over three years that the festival was able to take place, a pause in the festivities due to the spread of the Coronavirus. During the celebration, patrons from all over Japan come to the Sagamihara area to view the massive kites, sometimes weighing up to one ton and spanning 48-feet-wide, take to the sky. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    This work, 'Giant Kite festival' takes flight at Sagamihara [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

