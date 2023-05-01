Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAR EAGLES VP-16 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    WAR EAGLES VP-16 Change of Command Ceremony

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (May 03, 2023) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony May 3. VP-16 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The VP-16 mission is to provide maritime patrol services to the fleet in support of national interests. The War Eagles fly and maintain the state of the art P-8A Poseidon to accomplish this mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    This work, WAR EAGLES VP-16 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

