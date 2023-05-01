WAR EAGLES VP-16 Change of Command Ceremony

KADENA, Japan (May 03, 2023) Capt. Will Toraason, Commander, Task Force Seven Two, left, instates Cmdr. Terrell Radford as commanding officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, onboard a P-8A Poseidon during an in-flight change of command ceremony May 3. VP-16 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The VP-16 mission is to provide maritime patrol services to the fleet in support of national interests. The War Eagles fly and maintain the state of the art P-8A Poseidon to accomplish this mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

