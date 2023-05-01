Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre Island [Image 3 of 6]

    Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Seized Mexican lanchas rest within a fenced-in yard near Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022. A lancha is 20-to-30-foot fishing boat with a slender profile used by Mexican fishermen to enter the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border and engage in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 21:43
    Photo ID: 7778446
    VIRIN: 221116-G-VY010-1372
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.74 MB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    This work, Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre Island [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Texas
    Lancha
    Station South Padre Island

