Mexican lanchas seized by Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

Seized Mexican lanchas rest within a fenced-in yard near Coast Guard Station South Padre Island in South Padre Island, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022. A lancha is 20-to-30-foot fishing boat with a slender profile used by Mexican fishermen to enter the United States Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S.-Mexico maritime border and engage in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

