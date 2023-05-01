Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX

Congressman Jim Costa, California’s 21st Congressional District representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, met with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Clark, 144th Fighter Wing commander, and other military leaders at the 144th FW to receive updates regarding the selection of the F-15EX Eagle II and status of the Environmental Impact Statement, May 1, 2023, at the Fresno Air National Guard Base. Rep. Costa has advocated to congress and the Secretary of the Air Force about the importance of identifying the next aircraft for California’s only Air National Guard fighter wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jason Sanchez)

