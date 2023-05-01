Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX [Image 2 of 3]

    Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jason Sanchez 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Congressman Jim Costa, California’s 21st Congressional District representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, met with U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Clark, 144th Fighter Wing commander, and other military leaders at the 144th FW to receive updates regarding the selection of the F-15EX Eagle II and status of the Environmental Impact Statement, May 1, 2023, at the Fresno Air National Guard Base. Rep. Costa has advocated to congress and the Secretary of the Air Force about the importance of identifying the next aircraft for California’s only Air National Guard fighter wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Jason Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7778285
    VIRIN: 230501-Z-GL728-1006
    Resolution: 5600x3737
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Jason Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX
    Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX
    Congressman Jim Costa briefed about status of F-15EX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-15 Eagle

    TAGS

    144th Fighter Wing
    F 15EX Eagle II
    Jim Costa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT