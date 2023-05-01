Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surface Force Chaplains Strengthen the Spirit of the Seas [Image 2 of 2]

    Surface Force Chaplains Strengthen the Spirit of the Seas

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevin Atkins 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Apr. 26, 2023) - Lt. Ronald Wade, command chaplain for the Arleigh-Burke class, guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), poses for a photo on the foc'sle of the Spruance. Chaplains’ help Sailors strengthen their life skills that can help reduce stress and build resiliency. By 2025, every destroyer in the Navy and most ships in the Surface Force will have chaplains embarked; this is the first step toward providing resiliency to the entire fleet.

    Chaplains
    Destroyers
    U.S. Navy
    CNSP

