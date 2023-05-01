Surface Force Chaplains Strengthen the Spirit of the Seas

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 26, 2023) - Lt. Ronald Wade, command chaplain for the Arleigh-Burke class, guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), poses for a photo on the foc'sle of the Spruance. Chaplains’ help Sailors strengthen their life skills that can help reduce stress and build resiliency. By 2025, every destroyer in the Navy and most ships in the Surface Force will have chaplains embarked; this is the first step toward providing resiliency to the entire fleet.

