U.S. Marines with Marine Innovation Unit, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, pose for a photo following an annual training period on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 11, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Innovation Unit (MIU), U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, held Annual Training 2023 to prepare to support their clients across the Total Force; make headway on internal and external engagements; test the Talent Marketplace; and assess MIU's systems for internal coordination and support. MIU leverages existing Marine talent in order to: accelerate the adoption of advanced capabilities; transform Naval Service capacity for technology employment; and retain and invest in Total Force human capital. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Kevin P. Stapleton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 7778223 VIRIN: 220312-M-SV764-0001 Resolution: 5571x3037 Size: 5.67 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Innovation Unit conducts annual training at Marine Corps University [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Kevin Stapleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.