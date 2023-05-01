Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Innovation Unit conducts annual training at Marine Corps University [Image 1 of 4]

    Marine Innovation Unit conducts annual training at Marine Corps University

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines with Marine Innovation Unit discuss a plan during an annual training period on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 7, 2023. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Innovation Unit (MIU), U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve, held Annual Training 2023 to prepare to support their clients across the Total Force; make headway on internal and external engagements; test the Talent Marketplace; and assess MIU's systems for internal coordination and support. MIU leverages existing Marine talent in order to: accelerate the adoption of advanced capabilities; transform Naval Service capacity for technology employment; and retain and invest in Total Force human capital. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    USMC
    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    MARINE CORPS UNIVERSITY
    COMMSTRAT
    MARINE INNOVATION UNIT

