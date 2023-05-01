U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Saunders, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight control systems journeyman, performs routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 27, 2023. Mid-shift Airmen, like Saunders, keep the mission going even after the sun goes down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 11:51
|Photo ID:
|7777259
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-CP533-1042
|Resolution:
|7723x5363
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Midnight Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
