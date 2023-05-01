Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midnight Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Midnight Maintenance

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman walks the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 27, 2023. Mid-shift Airmen keep the C-17 Globemaster III mission going even after the sun goes down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)

