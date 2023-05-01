Midnight Maintenance

A 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman walks the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 27, 2023. Mid-shift Airmen keep the C-17 Globemaster III mission going even after the sun goes down. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sara Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 11:51
|Photo ID:
|7777258
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-CP533-1103
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
