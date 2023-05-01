Dummy weapons that units can use for training are on display in the showroom at Fort Indiantown Gap's Training Support Center on May 1, 2023. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)
Fort Indiantown Gap entering its busy season
