    Fort Indiantown Gap entering its busy season [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Indiantown Gap entering its busy season

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Michael Domalski, a Training Aids, Devices, Simulators and Simulations (TADSS) specialist at Fort Indiantown Gap's Training Support Center, displays a dummy AK-47 that units can use for training on May 1, 2023. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    training
    FTIG
    PNG

