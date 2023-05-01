Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Confidence Course [Image 14 of 15]

    Kilo Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May. 3, 2023.

    The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 11:25
    Photo ID: 7777209
    VIRIN: 230503-M-AK947-1280
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Confidence Course [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    event
    integration
    drill instructor
    training
    Bootcamp
    MCRDPI

