Kilo Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, navigate the Confidence Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May. 3, 2023.



The Confidence Course is composed of various obstacles that both physically and mentally challenge recruits.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

