PULASKI BARRACKS, Germany (May 2, 2023) – Colonel Reid E. Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Garrison Command Sgt. Major Stephen J. LaRocque (center), review a map of potential unit movement on the west end of Pulaski Barracks, Germany May 2, 2023. Furman and LaRocque were joined by Deputy to the Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp and other members of the Garrison team for a walking discussion on the future of the site and how the Army will transform its buildings and infrastructure on the next five years. Pulaski is one of the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s 31 sites across Germany, Romania and Bulgaria and plays a key role in the garrison future. The survey team included members of the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, the Directorates of Public Works and Human Resources as well as the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The visit lasted about one hour.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 04:26 Photo ID: 7776751 VIRIN: 230502-A-SK857-771 Resolution: 833x625 Size: 244.79 KB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pulaski Visit May 2 [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.