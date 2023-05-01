Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pulaski Visit on May 2 [Image 1 of 2]

    Pulaski Visit on May 2

    RP, GERMANY

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    PULASKI BARRACKS, Germany (May 2, 2023) – Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz leadership team walk northwest on 5th Avenue on Pulaski Barracks Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The leadership team – which included Garrison Commander Col. Reid E. Furman, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp and Garrison Command Sgt. Major Stephen J. LaRocque, discussed the future of the site and how the Army will transform its buildings and infrastructure on the next five years. Pulaski is one of the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s 31 sites across Germany, Romania and Bulgaria and plays a key role in the garrison future. The survey team included members of the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, the Directorates of Public Works and Human Resources as well as the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The visit lasted about one hour.

    Pulaski Visit on May 2
    Pulaski Visit May 2

