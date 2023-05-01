Joint CAS Fundamentals

Marines with the 1st Marine Division out of Camp Pendleton, California practice close air support fundamentals at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, April 25, 2023. While Saylor Creek is an active bombing range, the munitions expended within the range are inert, allowing troops on the ground to operate without the presence of irradiated munitions or unexploded ordinance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

