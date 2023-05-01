Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint CAS Fundamentals [Image 8 of 13]

    Joint CAS Fundamentals

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Marines with the 1st Marine Division out of Camp Pendleton, California practice close air support fundamentals at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, Idaho, April 25, 2023. While Saylor Creek is an active bombing range, the munitions expended within the range are inert, allowing troops on the ground to operate without the presence of irradiated munitions or unexploded ordinance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7776204
    VIRIN: 230425-Z-VT588-0023
    Resolution: 7682x5121
    Size: 25.46 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint CAS Fundamentals [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

