SGT Mark Miller, now a Clay County recruiter with the Florida Army National Guard’s Recruiting & Retention Battalion, served on a recovery mission in south Florida following Hurricane Irma. He initially joined the National Guard to serve the community in ways like disaster response.
This work, Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride
