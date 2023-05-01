SGT Mark Miller with one of his many mentors in the Florida Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment. Miller’s first assignment was as a 91C, Utilities Equipment Repairer with the 1-111th before he found his home in recruiting.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2013
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 10:14
|Photo ID:
|7774874
|VIRIN:
|230503-Z-PO174-001
|Resolution:
|486x648
|Size:
|128.54 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT