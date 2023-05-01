Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride [Image 1 of 2]

    Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    Florida Army National Guard Recruiting & Retention

    SGT Mark Miller with one of his many mentors in the Florida Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment. Miller’s first assignment was as a 91C, Utilities Equipment Repairer with the 1-111th before he found his home in recruiting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2013
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:14
    Photo ID: 7774874
    VIRIN: 230503-Z-PO174-001
    Resolution: 486x648
    Size: 128.54 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride
    Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jacksonville native named top recruiter of the month, attributes success to hometown pride

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jacksonville
    FL
    Florida Army National Guard
    1-111th Aviation Regiment
    FLNG
    91C
    Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT