Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia [Image 9 of 12]

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia

    SARDINIA, ITALY

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott McAdam 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    An Antonov An-124 Ruslan aircraft arrived at Decimamonnu Air base in Sardinia Italy, May 2. The Antonov transported two Tiger Attack Helicopters for the German Army, who will be using the helicopters during the NATO exercise Noble Jump 23. The AN-124 is the world´s heaviest gross weight production cargo airplane and the heaviest operating cargo aircraft.

    Exercise Noble Jump 23 will see the Very High Readiness Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) on the training ranges of its host nation in increase interoperability between its seven contributing nations Soldiers. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photos by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 09:57
    Photo ID: 7774864
    VIRIN: 230502-O-D0455-0090
    Resolution: 8003x5338
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: SARDINIA, IT
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Scott McAdam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #German
    #Tiger
    #Antonov
    #NobleJump23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT