Exercise Noble Jump 23: Antonov Delivers German Tiger Attack Helicopters to Sardinia

An Antonov An-124 Ruslan aircraft arrived at Decimamonnu Air base in Sardinia Italy, May 2. The Antonov transported two Tiger Attack Helicopters for the German Army, who will be using the helicopters during the NATO exercise Noble Jump 23. The AN-124 is the world´s heaviest gross weight production cargo airplane and the heaviest operating cargo aircraft.



Exercise Noble Jump 23 will see the Very High Readiness Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) on the training ranges of its host nation in increase interoperability between its seven contributing nations Soldiers. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photos by Junior Specialist (OR-2) Synne Nilsson, NOR-A).

