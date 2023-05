Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral artillery range

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Gutierrez, a cannoneer chief with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives the command to fire an M777 155mm Howitzer during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 25, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

