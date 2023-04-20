Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral artillery range [Image 7 of 9]

    Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral artillery range

    SANTA JULIANA, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Caden Maier, a fire support Marine with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, fires an M777 155mm Howitzer during Balikatan 23 in Santa Juliana, Philippines, April 25, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    This work, Balikatan 23 | 3d LCT Marines, Philippine Marines conduct bilateral artillery range [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK23
    Balikatan 23

