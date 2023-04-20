Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 5 of 5]

    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Maj. George McArthur 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Vincente Lim IV, associate director of visitor services at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, speaks to service members of the Balikatan 23 Joint Exercise Support Group during a tour in Manila, Philippines, April 30, 2023. The Balikatan 23 Joint Exercise Support Group visited the cemetery and memorial during a professional military education experience to learn about the Philippine-U.S. alliance following completion of the exercise. Over the last three weeks, more than 17,600 personnel trained shoulder-to-shoulder across the Philippines’ northern Luzon and Palawan, increasing proficiency in maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban operation, aviation operations, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. George McArthur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 23:26
    Photo ID: 7774362
    VIRIN: 230430-M-IT524-1005
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ George McArthur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial
    Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Philippines
    AFP
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT