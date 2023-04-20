Balikatan 23 | Joint Exercise Support Group Visits Manila American Cemetery and Memorial

Vincente Lim IV, associate director of visitor services at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, speaks to service members of the Balikatan 23 Joint Exercise Support Group during a tour in Manila, Philippines, April 30, 2023. The Balikatan 23 Joint Exercise Support Group visited the cemetery and memorial during a professional military education experience to learn about the Philippine-U.S. alliance following completion of the exercise. Over the last three weeks, more than 17,600 personnel trained shoulder-to-shoulder across the Philippines’ northern Luzon and Palawan, increasing proficiency in maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban operation, aviation operations, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. George McArthur)

