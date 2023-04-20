Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a patrol during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) Rotation 23-07 on Fort Polk, La., April 29, 2023. More than 4,000 3rd BCT Paratroopers are participating in the rotation, validating their readiness for potential upcoming missions (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Luis Garcia).
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7774355
|VIRIN:
|230429-A-XM747-3001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC 23-07 Paratroopers Conduct A Patrol [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Luis Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
