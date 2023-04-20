AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways

Airmen with the 1st Special Operations Wing flatten a fuel hose after conducting a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Exercise Agile Chariot, near Rawlings, Wyoming, April 30, 2023. There are millions of miles of public roads in the United States, including federal, state, and local roads – with Agile Combat Employment, including FARPs and ICTs, it becomes millions of miles of public runways, when necessary. Instead of relying on large, fixed bases and infrastructure, ACE uses smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)

