    AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways [Image 37 of 38]

    AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways

    RAWLINS, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Cody Ramirez 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the Forward Arming and Refueling Point and Integrated Combat
    Turnaround teams load equipment onto an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Agile Chariot near Rawlins, Wyoming, April 30, 2023. There are millions of miles of public roads in the United States, including federal, state, and local roads – with Agile Combat Employment, including FARPs and ICTs, it becomes millions of miles of public runways, when necessary. Instead of relying on large, fixed bases and infrastructure, ACE uses smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 21:31
    Photo ID: 7774263
    VIRIN: 230430-F-WE773-566
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: RAWLINS, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways [Image 38 of 38], by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th SOS
    AFSOC
    MC-130J Commando II
    Agile Combat Employment
    agilechariot23
    Exercise Agile Chariot

