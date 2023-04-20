Members with the Forward Arming and Refueling Point and Integrated Combat

Turnaround teams load equipment onto an MC-130J Commando II during Exercise Agile Chariot near Rawlins, Wyoming, April 30, 2023. There are millions of miles of public roads in the United States, including federal, state, and local roads – with Agile Combat Employment, including FARPs and ICTs, it becomes millions of miles of public runways, when necessary. Instead of relying on large, fixed bases and infrastructure, ACE uses smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Cody H. Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 21:31 Photo ID: 7774263 VIRIN: 230430-F-WE773-566 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.28 MB Location: RAWLINS, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways [Image 38 of 38], by MSgt Cody Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.