    AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways [Image 10 of 26]

    AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways

    RAWLINS, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Kavish 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An MC-130J Commando II offloads fuel to an A-10 Thunderbolt II on Highway 287 during Exercise Agile Chariot, April 30, 2023, honing capabilities linked to Agile Combat Employment. Instead of relying on large, fixed bases and infrastructure, ACE uses smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. There are millions of miles of public roads in the United States, including federal, state, and local roads – with Agile Combat Employment, including Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) and Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICT), it becomes millions of miles of public runways, when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Kavish)

