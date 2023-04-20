An A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” lands on Highway 287 during Exercise Agile Chariot, April 30, 2023, honing capabilities linked to Agile Combat Employment. Instead of relying on large, fixed bases and infrastructure, ACE uses smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots, and other personnel to wherever they are needed. There are millions of miles of public roads in the United States, including federal, state, and local roads – with Agile Combat Employment, including Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) and Integrated Combat Turnarounds (ICT), it can become millions of miles of public runways, when necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Carly Kavish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.02.2023 20:23 Photo ID: 7774165 VIRIN: 230430-F-UB655-0285 Resolution: 5532x3681 Size: 1.78 MB Location: RAWLINS, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC, Total Force landed MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, MH-6s on Wyoming Highways [Image 26 of 26], by TSgt Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.