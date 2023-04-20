NMCB 11 Seabees learn about Crew-Served Weapons

GULFPORT, Ms. (May 1, 2023) Builder 3rd Class Andrew Howey, left, and Steelworker 1st Class Francis Rodriguez, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, mount an M2A1 machine gun receiver onto its mount for a training class onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Missisippi, May 1, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

