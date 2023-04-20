NMCB 11 Seabees learn about Crew-Served Weapons

GULFPORT, Ms. (May 1, 2023) Steelworker 1st Class Francis Rodriguez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, demonstrates the operation of an M240B machine gun mounted to an HMMWV for a training class onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Missisippi, May 1, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

