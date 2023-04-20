Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabees learn about Crew-Served Weapons [Image 1 of 4]

    NMCB 11 Seabees learn about Crew-Served Weapons

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Ms. (May 1, 2023) Steelworker 1st Class Francis Rodriguez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, demonstrates the operation of an M240B machine gun mounted to an HMMWV for a training class onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Missisippi, May 1, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 18:25
    VIRIN: 230501-N-VF045-1029
    This work, NMCB 11 Seabees learn about Crew-Served Weapons [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    humvee
    convoy
    machine gun
    nmcb 11
    crew served

