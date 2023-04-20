Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 20

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters operated by aircrews with the Wisconsin National Guard are shown conducting operations on the cantonment area April 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations at the installation. A similar helicopter from the Wisconsin National Guard will be at the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House on May 20, 2023. The UH-60 Black Hawk has been the Army’s front line utility helicopter for the past 40 years, and it shows no signs of letting up, said service officials at Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The helicopter is a regular fixture every year at Fort McCoy, Wis., particularly during major exercises such as the Combat Support Training Exercise. Black Hawk crews with the 1st Battalion, 147th Regiment of the Wisconsin National Guard in Madison, for example, support a wide variety of Guard and Reserve training on the post regularly. Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

