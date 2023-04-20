Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 20

The installation’s Equipment Park is shown April 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s a popular venue annually during Armed Forces Day Open House. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

