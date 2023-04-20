Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 20 [Image 42 of 45]

    Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 20

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The installation’s Equipment Park is shown April 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s a popular venue annually during Armed Forces Day Open House. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army History
    Commemorative Area
    Equipment Park

