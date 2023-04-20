Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Sheppard, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, guides a Jack Yates High School instructor in spraying a firehouse off the pier on Coast Guard Base Galveston, Texas, April 20, 2023. A group of students from the school visited Coast Guard units on the base and tried out firefighting equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    This work, Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hose
    Uscg
    community relations
    PIE
    partnership in education
    firehose

