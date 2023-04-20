Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Sheppard, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, guides a Jack Yates High School instructor in spraying a firehouse off the pier on Coast Guard Base Galveston, Texas, April 20, 2023. A group of students from the school visited Coast Guard units on the base and tried out firefighting equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
Date Taken:
04.20.2023
Date Posted:
05.02.2023
|Photo ID:
|7773846
|VIRIN:
|230420-G-IA165-1223
|Resolution:
|5264x3502
|Size:
|9.3 MB
Location:
GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
