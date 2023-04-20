Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas

Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Sheppard, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, guides a Jack Yates High School instructor in spraying a firehouse off the pier on Coast Guard Base Galveston, Texas, April 20, 2023. A group of students from the school visited Coast Guard units on the base and tried out firefighting equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

