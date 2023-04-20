Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas [Image 7 of 8]

    Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A student from Jack Yates High School dons a firefighting suit and equipment while visiting Coast Guard Base Galveston, Texas, April 20, 2023. Personnel from multiple Base Galveston units discussed their experiences in the Coast Guard and provided interactive displays and demonstrations for the high schoolers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.02.2023 17:11
    Uscg
    firefighting
    community relations
    PIE
    partnership in education
    Base Galveston

