Coast Guard Base Galveston units host local high schoolers in Galveston, Texas

A student from Jack Yates High School dons a firefighting suit and equipment while visiting Coast Guard Base Galveston, Texas, April 20, 2023. Personnel from multiple Base Galveston units discussed their experiences in the Coast Guard and provided interactive displays and demonstrations for the high schoolers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

