USS Normandy departs for Deployment with GRFCSG

NORFOLK, Va. - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) pulls away from the pier as they depart Naval Station Norfolk for a routine deployment, May 2, 2023. Normandy deployed as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

