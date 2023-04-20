NORFOLK, Va. - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) pulls away from the pier as they depart Naval Station Norfolk for a routine deployment, May 2, 2023. Normandy deployed as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
This work, USS Normandy departs for Deployment with GRFCSG [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
