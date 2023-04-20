NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) heave the mooring lines as Normandy departs Naval Station Norfolk for a routine deployment, May 2, 2023. Normandy deployed as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2023 15:53
|Photo ID:
|7773610
|VIRIN:
|230502-N-GN619-2027
|Resolution:
|2834x5036
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy departs for Deployment with GRFCSG [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
