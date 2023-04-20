Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy departs for Deployment with GRFCSG [Image 1 of 2]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) heave the mooring lines as Normandy departs Naval Station Norfolk for a routine deployment, May 2, 2023. Normandy deployed as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    This work, USS Normandy departs for Deployment with GRFCSG [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    CSG-12
    GRFCSG

